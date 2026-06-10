ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Magistrate Over Bias Allegations In 2 Complaint Cases

New Delhi: A Delhi court has stayed proceedings in two criminal complaint cases pending before a judicial magistrate after the accused persons sought transfer of the matters alleging bias and procedural irregularities in the conduct of the proceedings.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar Dahiya was hearing the transfer petitions filed in two different criminal complaint cases and issued notices seeking comments from the judicial magistrate Komal in a sealed cover.

In an order dated June 9, the court said, "Let notice of the transfer petition be issued to the respondent….Further proceedings of the Ct Case titled as Rajesh Kumar Kaushik Vipin Sharma and Ors before the Trial Court are stayed till NDOH".

The court noted that the petitions contained allegations of bias against the presiding officer and directed that a copy of the transfer plea be sent to the magistrate concerned.