ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Issues Notice To AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj In Criminal Defamation Case By Minister Parvesh Verma

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal ordered Bhardwaj to appear before the court on August 18. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal ordered Bhardwaj to appear before the court on August 18. Verma appeared in the court during Saturday's hearing.

On August 1, a witness, Yashdeep Chaturvedi, had recorded his statement on behalf of Verma. On July 25, certain documents and electronic evidence stored on a pen drive were submitted on behalf of Verma, which the court took on record. On July 15, the statements of two witnesses, Shakti Singh Sehrawat and Kulbhushan Jain, were recorded on behalf of Verma, who recorded his own statement on July 4.

In his statement, Verma alleged that Bhardwaj levelled false accusations to tarnish his and his family's reputation. He said that Bhardwaj falsely alleged that he misused his ministerial position to appoint an alleged associate as a trustee of a private school trust worth approximately Rs 500 crore.