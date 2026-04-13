ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Couple Accused Of Hurling Racial Slurs At NE Women

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to the married couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing the regular bail plea of the accused, Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, who were produced before the court upon the expiry of the 30-day interim bail granted on March 11.

Advocate Abinash Kumar, BP Singh and Sumanta Barik represented the accused in the case. They stated before the court that the couple complied with all the bail conditions as directed in the previous order. They had vacated their residence at Malviya Nagar, in the building where the incident occurred, and relocated to a new locality. They had updated the investigating officer (IO) with their new address and contact information, the lawyers said.

The lawyers also reassured the judge that Ruby Jain has been under continuous medication for her tuberculosis, with hospital documentation available for it. They argued that the married couple had suffered significant damage to their reputation due to this case. The couple had also apologised publicly on social media and personally to the victims in the presence of their landlord.

Advocate Liyi Noshi, representing the prosecution, opposed the bail plea, urging that a "message is to be sent" by not letting off such grave instances of racism so easily. She stated before the court that one of the victims had to move back to Manipur amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

"It may have not caused them any physical injuries, but it did harm them in many other ways and cause them a significant loss of future opportunities," she said. She also stated that the victims had to move homes on very short notice as they were being hounded by the media, causing them significant financial distress as they were only students with limited means.