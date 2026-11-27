ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Permission To Excise Policy Scam Accused To Travel Abroad

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted permission to one of the accused involved in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam to travel abroad.

Special Judge Ruby Neeraj Kumar directed the accused, Amit Arora, to submit a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh. During the hearing, the counsel for the accused had stated that the petitioner wanted to travel to Singapore for a family vacation from December 20, 2026, to January 5, 2027.

The plea was, however, opposed by the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who argued that the allegations against the accused are very serious in view of evidence regarding his involvement in the money laundering case and there was an apprehension about tampering of evidence.

The court, however, noted that the Delhi High Court had earlier granted permission to the accused to travel abroad on several occasions in May 2026, May 29, 2025, August 18, 2025, and December 1, 2025, and he did not violate any conditions during the trips.