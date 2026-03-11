ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Couple Accused Of Racial Slurs At NE Women

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail of 30 days to the married couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their neighbours from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal granted interim bail to the accused, Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs. 25,000 each.

“The accused persons have remained in custody for a period of about fifteen days. The statements of the victims have already been recorded and the principal incident stands captured in a video recording. Despite the reprehensible nature of the conduct attributed to the accused persons, I am of the considered view that no useful purpose would be served by their continued incarceration at this stage,” said the court in its order dated March 11.

“ If appropriate safeguards can be put in place to ensure that the investigation proceeds unhindered and if it can be reasonably ensured that, upon their release, the accused persons shall not act in any manner prejudicial to the ongoing investigation, shall refrain from attempting to influence or intimidate the complainants or other witnesses, and shall conduct themselves in a manner befitting the law, their further detention may not be warranted at this juncture,” the judge added.