Delhi Court Grants Brij Bhushan Time To Respond To Women Wrestlers’ Challenge To His Acquittal In Sexual Abuse Case
The Magistrate Court had acquitted Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar, citing the complainants' prolonged silence and the continuation of normal relations with the accused.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted time to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to respond to a petition filed by four women wrestlers challenging a trial court's order that had acquitted him in a sexual harassment case.
Special Judge Digvinay Singh directed Brij Bhushan to file his response by October 28, the next date of hearing.
During Friday's hearing, lawyers representing Brij Bhushan and former WFI secretary Vinod Tomar sought time to file a response, following which the court directed that the response be submitted by October 28. The court had previously issued notices to Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar on September 28 while hearing the women wrestlers' petition.
The four women wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order of the Rouse Avenue Magistrate Court in the Sessions Court. They contended that the Magistrate Court's order is flawed and was based on selective evidence. The petition alleges that the Magistrate Court disregarded established legal procedures.
In its August 3 order, the Magistrate Court had acquitted Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar, citing the complainants' prolonged silence and the continuation of normal relations with the accused. The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in this case had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
During the proceedings, Brij Bhushan had claimed that he was not in India on September 7, 2022, the day the alleged incident happened. Brij Bhushan's lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, said that the Central government had forwarded the Oversight Committee's report to the Delhi Police Commissioner. He noted that the female wrestlers' initial protest took place at Jantar Mantar on January 18, 2023; subsequently, on January 19, 2023, a wrestler met with the government, expressing a desire to present their case. During the hearing, lawyer Rebecca John, representing the female wrestlers, argued that the Oversight Committee had not been constituted in accordance with the rules. She contended that charges against the accused should be framed based on the same allegations for which the charge sheet had been filed.
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