ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Brij Bhushan Time To Respond To Women Wrestlers’ Challenge To His Acquittal In Sexual Abuse Case

The four women wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order of the Rouse Avenue Magistrate Court in the Sessions Court ( Representational image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted time to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to respond to a petition filed by four women wrestlers challenging a trial court's order that had acquitted him in a sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Digvinay Singh directed Brij Bhushan to file his response by October 28, the next date of hearing.

During Friday's hearing, lawyers representing Brij Bhushan and former WFI secretary Vinod Tomar sought time to file a response, following which the court directed that the response be submitted by October 28. The court had previously issued notices to Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar on September 28 while hearing the women wrestlers' petition. The four women wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order of the Rouse Avenue Magistrate Court in the Sessions Court. They contended that the Magistrate Court's order is flawed and was based on selective evidence. The petition alleges that the Magistrate Court disregarded established legal procedures.