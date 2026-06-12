ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Woman Accused In Fake ED Raid On Elderly Couple

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to a woman accused of being part of a group that duped people by posing as Enforcement Directorate officials, saying that "no fruitful purpose shall be served by keeping the accused behind bars". Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi granted bail to accused Pooja Rajput on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

In an order dated June 11, the court said, "Investigation against Pooja is stated to be complete, and she has spent a considerable time in custody. The chargesheet has already been filed against the accused, and this is the first bail application..."

According to the prosecution, Rajput was part of a conspiracy to cheat people by posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. In February, an FIR was lodged after three people masquerading as ED officials entered the New Friends Colony residence of 86-year-old retired architect, R C Sabharwal.

Under the pretence of conducting a raid, the accused allegedly threatened the family members, seized their mobile phones and directed them to place jewellery and cash on a table.

During investigation, police arrested Rajput along with Rekha Devi, a domestic worker employed at the complainant's residence. They alleged that Rajput, who is Rekha's sister-in-law, was part of the conspiracy to cheat the elderly couple. The prosecution opposed the bail plea, contending that the offence was serious and that two accused persons were still absconding.