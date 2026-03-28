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Delhi Court Grants Bail To Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In Money Laundering Case

On March 12, the Supreme Court granted bail to Shahbir Shah in a terror funding case

Shabir Shah
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah (File/IANS)
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By PTI

Published : March 28, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in a money laundering case linked to terror funding. Special Judge Prashant Sharma granted Shah the relief. A reasoned order is awaited. On March 12, the Supreme Court granted bail to Shah in a terror funding case, in which he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 4, 2019.

On September 4 last year, the apex court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued a notice to the NIA, seeking its response on his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dated June 12, 2025, that denied him relief. The high court refused to grant bail to Shah, noting that the possibility of his carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

In 2017, the NIA booked 12 people on allegations of conspiracy for raising funds to disrupt peace by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the Central government.

Shah allegedly played a “substantial role” in facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir by inciting the general public to raise slogans in support of J-K’s secession, paying tributes to the family of slain terrorists by eulogising them as "martyrs", receiving money through hawala transactions, and raising funds via cross-LoC trade, which were allegedly used to fuel subversive and militant activities.

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DELHI COURT BAIL SHABIR SHAH
SHABIR SHAH BAIL
SHABIR SHAH MONEY LAUNDERING CASE
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