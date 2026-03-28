ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in a money laundering case linked to terror funding. Special Judge Prashant Sharma granted Shah the relief. A reasoned order is awaited. On March 12, the Supreme Court granted bail to Shah in a terror funding case, in which he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 4, 2019.

On September 4 last year, the apex court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued a notice to the NIA, seeking its response on his plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dated June 12, 2025, that denied him relief. The high court refused to grant bail to Shah, noting that the possibility of his carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.