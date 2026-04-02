ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Posting AI-Morphed Image Of PM Modi And Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: A court at Patiala House in Delhi has granted bail to a man accused of posting an AI-generated image depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler granted bail to the accused, Mujahid Jamal Sheikh, and noted that the investigation in the case has been completed. The court observed that no recoveries were made during the accused’s police custody. It also took into account that Sheikh had deactivated his X account on March 14 at the direction of the investigating officer and reactivated it only when asked to do so by the police.

While granting bail, the court said there was no likelihood of the accused absconding or tampering with evidence. It further noted that Sheikh has no prior criminal record and that the allegation against him is limited to uploading a morphed AI-generated image of the Prime Minister with the Bollywood actor.