ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Four Accused In Delhi Jal Board STP Scam Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted bail to four accused in the alleged Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant (STP) scam case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh ordered the release on bail of Udit Prakash Rai, Nagendra Yadav, Pankaj Verma and Ankit Srivastava. The court had earlier granted bail to former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in the same case.

Police arrested Satyendra Jain and the other accused on August 18. Appearing for Jain, senior advocate Maninder Singh had challenged his arrest as illegal, arguing that he was not informed of the grounds for his arrest at the time. Singh said this violated Supreme Court guidelines.

Apart from Jain, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former DJB contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav, owner of M/S AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Eurotech Environment Private Limited, and Pankaj Verma, owner of M/S Srijanhar.

The latest bail order concerns Rai, Yadav, Verma and Srivastava.

What Is The ACB Case?

The arrests followed an ACB FIR registered on May 11, 2024, under Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 42, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, as stated in the case.