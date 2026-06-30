Delhi Court Grants Bail To Ex-GST Officer Accused Of Fraudulently Releasing Public Funds
The court was hearing the bail plea of Ajit Singh, against whom the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had registered a case
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to a former Goods and Services Tax officer accused of facilitating fraudulent release of public funds, thereby causing a loss of around Rs 5.50 crore to the government exchequer. Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani was hearing the bail plea of Ajit Singh, against whom the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had registered a case.
According to the prosecution, the then Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer released 61 refund orders of around Rs 5.50 crore from March to August 2023 in violation of statutory provisions and departmental safeguards.
It alleged that the departmental scrutiny revealed grave irregularities, including sanction of refunds in a mechanical manner without verification; absence of mandatory financial parameters; use of fabricated or computer-generated invoices; lack of verification of business premises; processing within 7-10 days (instead of 60 days) and frequent shifting of business premises without scrutiny.
The investigating officer (IO) claimed that the unusual haste in sanctioning refunds is an important incriminating circumstance in the present case, and that the “investigation has disclosed active role of applicant/accused (Singh) in facilitating fraudulent release of public funds resulting in wrongful loss of approximately 5.50 crore to the government exchequer”.
In the order dated June 27, the court noted that Singh had been in custody since May 28; all documentary evidence had been collected; only the forensic report was awaited; and the investigation regarding the accused had been completed.
“Keeping such allegations on the face of it, it is an admitted proposition of law that bail is a rule and denial is an exception, and the accused’s continued incarceration will not serve any purpose.
“There is a presumption of innocence of the accused, who cannot be detained as a punitive measure,” the court said. It directed that the accused be released on furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
The other conditions of bail included Singh not leaving the country, not committing any similar offence, not contacting or threatening any witnesses and appearing regularly before the court.
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