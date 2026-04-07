ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To 'Conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each. Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.

"Liberty being the most sacrosanct norm in our Constitution, the court cannot preach liberty from its decisions while playing footsie with the state upon the bogey of special legislation or economic offences," Judge Gogne said.

He said that while the offence of money laundering remains grave in nature, a special legislation like PMLA is not a ground for the state to impose upon the liberty of an accused through the court.