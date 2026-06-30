ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To CBI Official Who Allegedly Stole Rs 1 Lakh During Raid

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to a CBI official accused of committing theft of Rs one lakh during a raid at the house of a private person. Special Judge Chhavi Kapoor was hearing the bail application of the officer against whom the CBI had registered a case under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the BNS.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was a member of the CBI search team during a raid at the premises of a private person, stole Rs one lakh and later hid it under the mat of a vehicle.

The prosecutor said that being an officer of the CBI, the accused committed theft and betrayed the trust reposed in a public servant. He said that an independent public witness saw the accused hiding the money under the mat. The prosecution also claimed that the accused admitted his guilt in front of the other CBI officials after they witnessed the recovery.

In the bail order dated June 25, the court noted that the investigation had been completed and all material witnesses had been examined. It said all essential electronic evidence had been seized and sent to FSL for forensic analysis, the alleged stolen amount was recovered and the statement of an independent public witness had been recorded.