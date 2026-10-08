Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Driver, Conductor In Teenager Gang-rape Case
The court ordered framing of charges against the bus driver and conductor under the POCSO Act and sections of BNS.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has framed charges against a driver and conductor in a case involving the gang-rape of a 17-year-old minor on a bus traveling from Greater Noida to Delhi's Kashmere Gate.
Special Judge Sonam Gupta (POCSO Court) has further ordered the recording of the victim's statement on October 24.
The court ordered framing of charges against the bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, under Sections 5(g) and 6 of the POCSO Act, as well as Sections 70(2), 87, 127(2), 137(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Earlier, on September 29, the court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet containing statements from 50 prosecution witnesses. An FIR regarding this incident was registered at the Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station.
The incident occurred on August 4, when the bus conductor began making obscene advances toward the victim. When the victim resisted, the conductor threatened to kill her. Later after raping the victim, the driver and conductor forced her off the bus near ISBT Kashmere Gate.
The Delhi Police examined the CCTV footage and located the bus in a parking lot in Timarpur and arrested both the accused. The police also seized the bus for investigation.
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