ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Driver, Conductor In Teenager Gang-rape Case

​ New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has framed charges against a driver and conductor in a case involving the gang-rape of a 17-year-old minor on a bus traveling from Greater Noida to Delhi's Kashmere Gate.

​Special Judge Sonam Gupta (POCSO Court) has further ordered the recording of the victim's statement on October 24.

​The court ordered framing of charges against the bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, under Sections 5(g) and 6 of the POCSO Act, as well as Sections 70(2), 87, 127(2), 137(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

​Earlier, on September 29, the court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police. ​The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet containing statements from 50 prosecution witnesses. An FIR regarding this incident was registered at the Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station.