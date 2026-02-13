Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Al Falah University Chairman By 14 Days, Hearing On March 27
The Al Falah group faces money laundering allegations under the ED probe, and the latest court order has added to Siddiqui’s troubles.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Al Falah University chairman Javad Ahmad Siddiqui by another 14 days. Siddiqui, who was arrested in a money laundering case, will now stay in jail for the time being.
The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Siddiqui's application seeking a list of documents related to the case. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan directed the ED to respond by the next hearing on March 27.
The Al Falah group faces serious allegations of money laundering, which are being probed by the ED. Siddiqui has been under the radar of investigative agencies for a long time. With the latest court order, his troubles have increased further.
During Friday’s hearing, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan sought a reply from the ED. The next hearing in the Saket court is scheduled for March 27.
Chargesheet Filed On January 16
Earlier, on January 16, the ED had filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust in the alleged money laundering case. The agency claimed that Siddiqui and the trust raised funds illegally through the university and its associated institutions.
According to the ED, their probe revealed that fees were collected from students by showing fake National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recognition. The agency alleges this involved misleading government bodies, appointing fake doctors, and committing other financial irregularities.
Properties Worth Crores Attached
The case originates from an investigation linked to a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort in November 2025, in which some individuals associated with the university were named. Following the incident, one of the doctors at the university was allegedly found to be involved in the explosion.
Following the incident, the ED attached properties worth around Rs 140 crore belonging to the university, including 54 acres of land and buildings. The agency alleges that Siddiqui maintained complete control over the trust and the university, acting as the main beneficiary of the illegal earnings. According to the probe, fraud worth crores and cheating of students have been uncovered.
The ED has told the court that certain contracts were allegedly diverted to entities linked to the accused’s family. Senior officials, the agency says, confirmed that Siddiqui approved major financial decisions.
Further, the agency pointed to alleged layering of funds through related entities to conceal the money trail. When granting earlier custody, the court observed the need for ED interrogation to trace the proceeds of crime, prevent misuse of assets, and avoid tampering with records.
