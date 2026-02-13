ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Al Falah University Chairman By 14 Days, Hearing On March 27

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Al Falah University chairman Javad Ahmad Siddiqui by another 14 days. Siddiqui, who was arrested in a money laundering case, will now stay in jail for the time being.

The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Siddiqui's application seeking a list of documents related to the case. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan directed the ED to respond by the next hearing on March 27.

The Al Falah group faces serious allegations of money laundering, which are being probed by the ED. Siddiqui has been under the radar of investigative agencies for a long time. With the latest court order, his troubles have increased further.

During Friday’s hearing, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan sought a reply from the ED. The next hearing in the Saket court is scheduled for March 27.

Chargesheet Filed On January 16

Earlier, on January 16, the ED had filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust in the alleged money laundering case. The agency claimed that Siddiqui and the trust raised funds illegally through the university and its associated institutions.