ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Extends Custody Of 7 Foreigners Accused Of Training Militants In Northeast

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of seven foreign nationals accused of training ethnic militant groups operating in the Northeast until August 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court passed the order after the accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial custody. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has booked the accused under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier, during a hearing on May 6, the court had denied permission to officials from the Ukrainian and American embassies to observe the proceedings. The court had stated that the matter was sensitive and would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The foreign nationals are accused of illegally entering Myanmar and subsequently accessing protected areas in Mizoram to establish contact with ethnic groups. The accused face charges of supplying illegal weapons, training ethnic groups, and assisting them in operating drones.