Delhi Court Extends Custody Of 7 Foreigners Accused Of Training Militants In Northeast
The six Ukrainian nationals and one American will remain in judicial custody for alleged links with ethnic militant groups.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of seven foreign nationals accused of training ethnic militant groups operating in the Northeast until August 1.
Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court passed the order after the accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their judicial custody. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has booked the accused under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Earlier, during a hearing on May 6, the court had denied permission to officials from the Ukrainian and American embassies to observe the proceedings. The court had stated that the matter was sensitive and would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
The foreign nationals are accused of illegally entering Myanmar and subsequently accessing protected areas in Mizoram to establish contact with ethnic groups. The accused face charges of supplying illegal weapons, training ethnic groups, and assisting them in operating drones.
The seven accused comprise six Ukrainian nationals and one American national. According to the NIA, it is working continuously with various domestic and international agencies to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.
The agency has said that these foreigners arrived in India on visas and entered Mizoram, a protected area. The NIA further claims that they then crossed into Myanmar and established contact with ethnic militant groups.
The agency has said that the foreign nationals received training in Myanmar and subsequently trained ethnic militant groups linked to insurgent factions active in India. The NIA said that the accused brought a large consignment of drones from Europe and has registered an FIR against them under various sections of the UAPA.
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