ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Dismisses Deputy CM Parvesh Verma's Criminal Defamation Case Against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma, against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued the order, dismissing the complaint by holding that the statements made by Bhardwaj were framed as questions, and did not constitute defamation.

The court had reserved its verdict on September 25. Prior to this, on September 1, the court had issued an interim order, directing Verma not to tamper with any social media or digital evidence related to the criminal defamation case. The court had issued a notice to Saurabh Bhardwaj on August 8, after the BJP leader alleged that the AAP stalwart had levelled false accusations to tarnish the reputation of him and his family.

Verma had stated that Bhardwaj had falsely alleged the Delhi minister of misusing his position to appoint an alleged associate as a trustee of a private school trust, worth approximately Rs 500 crore.

In the criminal defamation complaint, Verma stated that Bhardwaj posted tweets on May 15 and May 16 with the intent to defame him. The complaint alleged that Bhardwaj falsely claimed Verma misused his office to appoint an alleged associate as a trustee of a private school trust. It further noted that Bhardwaj alleged that Verma had acted in favour of members of the school's staff who stand accused in a POCSO case. Verma asserted that Bhardwaj made these posts to deliberately damage his reputation in the eyes of society.

It is worth noting that Parvesh Verma had also filed a civil defamation suit against Saurabh Bhardwaj in the Delhi High Court regarding the same matter. In that case, Verma has sought damages worth Rs 5 crore from the AAP leader.