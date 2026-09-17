ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Directs Registration Of FIR Over Derogatory Social Media Posts

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday directed the city police to register an FIR regarding alleged derogatory social media posts, saying no opinion is being expressed on the merits of the allegations at this stage.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta was hearing a plea by advocate Amita Sachdeva seeking the court's direction to register an FIR against one Karishma Aziz for making derogatory social media posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The court said that the complainant (Sachdeva) has placed on record screenshots, transcripts and links regarding various posts and video uploads allegedly made by the proposed accused through a social media account on X.

It said, "The allegations are not confined to an isolated statement. Rather, the complaint refers to a series of posts published over a period of time which, according to the complainant, contain derogatory remarks against Hindu religious beliefs, revered religious figures, historical personalities associated with the Hindu community and expressions tending to create communal disharmony."

It said that according to Sachdeva, she noticed the derogatory posts and videos of the accused or respondent Aziz at her chamber in the Supreme Court, which falls within the jurisdiction of the present court.

"Accordingly, she prayed for direction to register the FIR against the accused Karishma Aziz for commission of offences under BNS Sections 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)," the court said.