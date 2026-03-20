ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Patiala House Court Directs NIA To File Supplementary Chargesheet Against Tahawwur Rana By May

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expedite the filing of a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana, accused and conspirator of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The court directed the NIA to file the supplementary chargesheet by May. The next hearing in the case will be on April 24. During the hearing on Friday, the NIA informed the court that it had obtained voice samples of Rana which could play a crucial role in the investigation

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Rana on July 9, 2025 .The investigating agency had arrested Rana on the evening of April 10, 2024, after he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force Base.