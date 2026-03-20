Delhi's Patiala House Court Directs NIA To File Supplementary Chargesheet Against Tahawwur Rana By May
The NIA told the court that it had obtained Rana's voice samples which could play a crucial role in the investigation into Mumbai attacks.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expedite the filing of a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana, accused and conspirator of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The court directed the NIA to file the supplementary chargesheet by May. The next hearing in the case will be on April 24. During the hearing on Friday, the NIA informed the court that it had obtained voice samples of Rana which could play a crucial role in the investigation
The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Rana on July 9, 2025 .The investigating agency had arrested Rana on the evening of April 10, 2024, after he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force Base.
A team comprising officials of Indian agencies had been to the US to bring Rana back after the US Supreme Court rejected his petition against extradition. Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Dawood Gilani, an American citizen and one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Headley's travel to India was facilitated at the time due to the support of 64-year-old Rana. Pakistani-born Tahawwur Rana and Headley were childhood friends and attended the same military school.
The NIA’s case outlines that Rana established a corporate front in Mumbai under the guise of an immigration consultancy firm, which allegedly facilitated Headley’s surveillance of key locations targeted during the attacks. Investigators assert that the office operated without genuine commercial activity and was instead used to support reconnaissance for the coordinated terror strikes that resulted in over 170 deaths.
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