ETV Bharat / state

Rs 700 Crore Medical Scam: Delhi Court Denies Extension Of Interim Bail To Former Health Services DG

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday refused to extend the interim bail granted to Vatsala Aggarwal, Former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), on medical grounds. She has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged medical procurement scam case of Rs 700 crores.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash said the medicines prescribed to Agarwal could also be made available to her in jail. The court directed her to surrender before the jail authorities after completion of the four-week interim bail period granted on August 18.

On August 18, the court had granted her interim bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

Earlier, on August 17, the court had rejected the bail plea of another accused in the case, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga. Both Agarwal and Ranga were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with alleged irregularities worth around Rs 700 crore in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment.