ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Defers Decision To September 21 On Registration Of FIR Against Sonia Gandhi In Voter List 'Forgery' Case

New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has deferred its decision on the plea seeking the registration of an FIR over the alleged forgery in the inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list in 1980.

Special Judge Prashant Kumar ordered that the verdict be pronounced on September 21. The court had reserved its order on July 25. The petition was filed by lawyer Vikas Tripathi, who challenged the Magistrate Court's order dismissing the plea to register an FIR against Gandhi. On December 9, 2025, the court had issued notices to Gandhi and the Delhi Police.

Prior to this, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the petition. The petition stated that Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, even though she became an Indian citizen only in 1983.