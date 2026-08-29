Delhi Court Defers Decision To September 21 On Registration Of FIR Against Sonia Gandhi In Voter List 'Forgery' Case
The court deferred the decision on the registration of the FIR over the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list in 1980.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has deferred its decision on the plea seeking the registration of an FIR over the alleged forgery in the inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list in 1980.
Special Judge Prashant Kumar ordered that the verdict be pronounced on September 21. The court had reserved its order on July 25. The petition was filed by lawyer Vikas Tripathi, who challenged the Magistrate Court's order dismissing the plea to register an FIR against Gandhi. On December 9, 2025, the court had issued notices to Gandhi and the Delhi Police.
Prior to this, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the petition. The petition stated that Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, even though she became an Indian citizen only in 1983.
The petitioner further submitted before the court that Gandhi's name was included in the voter list for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980. According to the petition, the Congress leader's name was removed from the voter list in 1982 and subsequently re-added in 1983 when she acquired Indian citizenship.
The petition noted that Gandhi applied for Indian citizenship in April 1983 and argued that since she became a citizen in 1983, the inclusion of her name in the voter list in 1980 must have involved the submission of forged documents, which constitutes a cognisable offence.
The petitioner sought a court order directing the registration of an FIR against Gandhi. The Magistrate Court had previously neither issued a notice to Gandhi nor to the Delhi Police.
Also Read