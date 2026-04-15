ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Convicts Shahtoosh Shawl Trader After 17-Year Probe In Wildlife Crime Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted a Jaipur-based art gallery owner for illegally attempting to export Shahtoosh wool shawls, made of critically endangered Tibetan Antelope underfur, and handed him a maximum prison terms of three years. Chief Judicial Magistrate T Priyadarshini at the Rouse Avenue District Court pronounced the verdict on March 12 against Syed Shahid Ahmed Kashani, after a 17-year-long protracted legal battle.

The contraband was discovered when the customs sought an NOC (no objection certificate) from the Wildlife authorities regarding the 1,290 shawls exported to Muscat in 2008 by the Jaipur-based India Art House owner, Kashani. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), set up in 2007, sent one of its officers, Inspector Aarti Singh, for an inspection. She found five export-ready shawls in one of the packages suspected to be carrying Shahtoosh, an ultra-light wool derived from Tibetan Antelope, also known as Chiru. She sent the shawls to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for an expert opinion.

The WII, in its report, confirmed that the shawls were indeed carrying the underfur of the endangered Tibetan Antelope, an animal listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, found at extreme heights in the Himalayas. The shawls made from its underfur are extremely light and warm, but carry a high environmental cost, as several animals must be killed to produce these exquisite pieces, officials said.

"The Tibetan Antelope, locally known as Chiru, is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and its trade is strictly prohibited under domestic law. The Shahtoosh shawl trade has also been banned globally since 1975 under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which India is a signatory," said an official.

After further inspection, Inspector Singh identified 36 more shawls also suspected to be made from Shahtoosh wool. Based on the findings, the then Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB, Ramesh Kumar Pandey, initiated a CBI complaint and was actively coordinating with the WII regarding the 36 shawls sent as forensic samples. Pandey, currently serving as ADG Wildlife and Director (Ex-Officio), WCCB, remained associated throughout, a government statement said.