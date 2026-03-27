ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Allows Hearing Of Case Against Foreign Nationals At NIA HQ Over Security Concerns

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in New Delhi had allowed the hearing of a case involving seven foreign nationals, accused of entering India and training ethnic groups in the Northeast, to be conducted at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters.

The NIA had sought permission to hold proceedings at its headquarters, citing security concerns, which the court accepted. According to the NIA, it is working closely with various domestic and international agencies to uncover the larger conspiracy involving the accused. The agency moved the plea as the NIA's custody of the foreign nationals was ending on Thursday.

Earlier, on March 17, the court had remanded the accused to NIA custody till the said date. The court observed that there are serious allegations against the accused related to harming national security and interests, necessitating custodial interrogation.

The court also noted that the accused had allegedly entered Myanmar illegally and accessed protected areas in Mizoram, where they established contact with ethnic groups. They have been accused of supplying illegal weapons, providing training to ethnic groups, and assisting them in operating drones.