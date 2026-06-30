ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Acquits Three In 2020 Attempt To Murder Case After Complainant Fails To Identify Accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted three men accused of attempting to murder a shop owner in 2020, saying that the prosecution failed to establish their identity as the assailants beyond a reasonable doubt after the complainant turned hostile and did not identify any of them.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing the case against Sunil alias Bhuri, Dheeraj and Bhupender of charges under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) in connection with a firing incident in Sangam Vihar on July 24, 2020.

In an order dated June 9, the court said, "It is a cardinal principle of criminal jurisprudence that suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof. The prosecution must stand on its own legs and prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt."

According to the prosecution, the accused had earlier quarrelled with complainant Navin Kumar after he refused to supply clothes without payment. It alleged that the trio later pelted stones at his shop and Sunil fired at him with a country-made pistol with the intention to kill him before fleeing on a motorcycle.

During the trial, however, Kumar testified that he had not witnessed the firing and only came out after hearing commotion. He told the court that the public informed him about the incident and categorically said that he had never seen the accused before. He also denied making allegations against them before the police or identifying them during the investigation.

"The complainant has failed to identify the accused persons. There is no independent eyewitness. There is no Test Identification Parade (TIP).