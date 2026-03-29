ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Acquits Man In 2020 Jafrabad Attempt-To-Murder Case

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted a man accused of attempting to murder a youth during a quarrel in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area in 2020, saying that the prosecution failed to establish his identity as the assailant beyond a reasonable doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat was hearing a case against Aamir, who was accused of attempting to murder Mohammad Suhail with a knife after an altercation.

In an order dated March 27, the court said, "It is observed that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused Aamir qua offence punishable under Section 307 IPC, thus, a benefit of doubt is given to the accused on the basis of the above-noted principles and facts established on record."

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on October 9, 2020, when the complainant, Mohammad Suhail, alleged that Aamir attacked him with a knife after an altercation over a scooter in Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad. The victim claimed he sustained injuries to his neck and hand, and was later taken to the hospital by relatives.

During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses, including the complainant and alleged eyewitnesses. However, the court noted that key witnesses either turned hostile or gave inconsistent statements during cross-examination.