ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cops Bag Trophy At All India Police Bodybuilding Championship In Haryana

Head Constables Mohammad Shahid, Narendra Yadav and Kuldeep Tanwar at the at the 75th All India Police Bodybuilding Championship. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In their maiden participation, three personnel of the Delhi Police have clinched the Overall Winning Trophy at the 75th All India Police Bodybuilding Championship held at the Madhuban Police Complex in Haryana from September 23 to 26. The winners returned to Delhi on Monday.

Head Constable Narendra Yadav was the driving force behind this golden success. Competing in the up to 100 kg segment, Yadav secured the gold medal, thanks to his impressive muscular definition, perfect symmetry, and outstanding stage presence. Yadav, who joined the force in 2006, told ETV Bharat that he was drawn to bodybuilding during a drill course in 2010. "I chose this sport years ago. When I learned that the Delhi Police was fielding a bodybuilding team for the first time, I began specific preparations three months in advance. I focused on discipline and a proper diet, and the results are there for everyone to see," he said. Yadav, who desires to represent India on the international stage, said those truly determined to achieve something will find the time — whether before or after their duty hours. Head Constable Kuldeep Tanwar, famous as 'Kuldeep Commando', won a bronze medal in the same category. Currently posted in the Welfare Department at Police Headquarters, he served in the President's security unit for 4.5 years. Narendra Yadav (extereme right) is the driving force behind the success. (ETV Bharat)