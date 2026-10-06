Delhi Cops Bag Trophy At All India Police Bodybuilding Championship In Haryana
Head Constable Narendra Yadav won gold in the 100-kg segment, while Kuldeep Tanwar and Mohammad Shahid clinched bronzes in the 100-kg and 85-kg segments, respectively.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: In their maiden participation, three personnel of the Delhi Police have clinched the Overall Winning Trophy at the 75th All India Police Bodybuilding Championship held at the Madhuban Police Complex in Haryana from September 23 to 26. The winners returned to Delhi on Monday.
Head Constable Narendra Yadav was the driving force behind this golden success. Competing in the up to 100 kg segment, Yadav secured the gold medal, thanks to his impressive muscular definition, perfect symmetry, and outstanding stage presence.
Yadav, who joined the force in 2006, told ETV Bharat that he was drawn to bodybuilding during a drill course in 2010. "I chose this sport years ago. When I learned that the Delhi Police was fielding a bodybuilding team for the first time, I began specific preparations three months in advance. I focused on discipline and a proper diet, and the results are there for everyone to see," he said.
Yadav, who desires to represent India on the international stage, said those truly determined to achieve something will find the time — whether before or after their duty hours.
Head Constable Kuldeep Tanwar, famous as 'Kuldeep Commando', won a bronze medal in the same category. Currently posted in the Welfare Department at Police Headquarters, he served in the President's security unit for 4.5 years.
The competition was particularly special for Tanwar because his mentor and inspiration, Yadav, was beside him on stage. "Narendra bhai is like an elder brother and a trainer to me. Beating him was impossible, so my goal was to secure the second or third position. Next time, I will change my weight category so that Delhi Police can bring home a double gold," he said.
Sharing his fitness mantra, Tanwar said a rigorous 12-week diet plan — controlling carbs and maintaining the right combination of protein, fibre, and Omega-3 — is what brings the body to this level.
Meanwhile, Head Constable Mohammad Shahid won a bronze in the 85 kg weight category after stiff competition with 17 seasoned athletes from across the country.
Shahid, who joined Delhi Police in 2010, works in the Welfare Department. Despite stepping onto such a major national stage for the first time, he secured the medal through rigorous training and a two-hour daily workout routine.
"The competition was very tough, but we gave it our all. Next time, I plan to add five kg of muscle and compete for gold in the 90 kg category. I urge every citizen and police officer to set aside at least one hour for fitness. Strength training is essential not just for bodybuilding, but also for alleviating mental stress and preventing diseases," he said.
Senior officials congratulated the winning athletes on their outstanding achievement and commended their participation in sports. The athletes noted that the formation of the bodybuilding team was made possible for the first time through the efforts of IPS officers — particularly the Sports Battalion — and that the encouragement from the Commissioner of Police (CP) infused them with renewed zeal.
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