Delhi Continues To Breath Toxic Air As AQI Remains 'Severe'; No GRAP 3 Curbs For Now

New Delhi: Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital and its adjoining NCR cities on Monday morning as well with Air Quality Index at 372 at 7 am, a level categorised as ‘severe’. Most parts of the city recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions. The situation was no better in neighbouring regions, with Faridabad at 312, Ghaziabad at 318, Greater Noida at 325, Gurugram at 328, and Noida at 310, all falling within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range. On Sunday, Delhi Police had detained several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest at India Gate against the rising air pollution in the national capital and the government's inability to address the issue. The protest dubbed, "Citizens of Delhi," included a large number of JNUSU officials and students, who spoke out against Delhi's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and the government's policies. Demonstrators during a protest over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (PTI) Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can lead to respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and worsening of chronic lung and heart conditions. Many residents reported breathing difficulties and eye and throat irritation as smog continued to blanket the city throughout the day. Delhi-NCR is also witnessing an early winter chill. The minimum temperature has dropped to 11 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees below normal, while daytime temperatures hover around 27–28 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with cold winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h, making mornings and evenings particularly chilly. Demonstrator holds a placard during a protest over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (PTI)