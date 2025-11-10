Delhi Continues To Breath Toxic Air As AQI Remains 'Severe'; No GRAP 3 Curbs For Now
Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can lead to respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and worsening of chronic lung and heart conditions.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital and its adjoining NCR cities on Monday morning as well with Air Quality Index at 372 at 7 am, a level categorised as ‘severe’.
Most parts of the city recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400, indicating extremely poor to severe air quality conditions. The situation was no better in neighbouring regions, with Faridabad at 312, Ghaziabad at 318, Greater Noida at 325, Gurugram at 328, and Noida at 310, all falling within the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.
On Sunday, Delhi Police had detained several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest at India Gate against the rising air pollution in the national capital and the government's inability to address the issue. The protest dubbed, "Citizens of Delhi," included a large number of JNUSU officials and students, who spoke out against Delhi's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and the government's policies.
Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can lead to respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and worsening of chronic lung and heart conditions. Many residents reported breathing difficulties and eye and throat irritation as smog continued to blanket the city throughout the day.
Delhi-NCR is also witnessing an early winter chill. The minimum temperature has dropped to 11 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees below normal, while daytime temperatures hover around 27–28 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with cold winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h, making mornings and evenings particularly chilly.
Meteorologists attribute the worsening air quality to a combination of low wind speed, falling temperatures, and rising humidity, which trap pollutants close to the surface. The ongoing stubble burning in neighbouring states is also contributing to the toxic haze.
Despite repeated efforts by authorities to curb pollution through vehicle restrictions, construction bans, and the use of anti-smog guns, the national capital continues to struggle for clean air.
Health experts have advised citizens, especially children and the elderly, to avoid outdoor activities and wear N95 masks when stepping out.As Delhi-NCR battles its annual air pollution crisis, residents are left hoping for stronger winds or rainfall to bring some respite from the suffocating smog.
No GRAP 3 Curbs For Now
The Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) has decided against invoking stricter curbs under Stage 3 for now. The CAQM's sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met on Sunday evening to review the air quality situation after Delhi's daily average AQI remained at the higher end of the "very poor" category in the morning.
According to the panel, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the "very poor" category in the coming days.
Considering the improvement trend and forecasts, the sub-committee decided that there was no need to invoke Stage 3 restrictions of GRAP at present and that the ongoing measures under Stages 1 and 2 will continue in the National Capital Region.
The panel said it is closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario as required. GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.
During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages -- Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
