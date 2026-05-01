ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Constable Arrested For Masterminding Rs 50 Lakh Robbery

New Delhi: One Delhi Police constable was found involved in a major robbery, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday. In a case involving a loot of around Rs 50 lakh, officials have apprehended Samay Singh Meena, a constable posted with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Police.

According to police sources, on March 31, some miscreants intercepted a moving auto-rickshaw near the Azad Market underpass and looted a large sum of money kept inside it. The crime was carried out by four accused. During the investigation, the police had already arrested the other accused, while the main conspirator, Samay Singh Meena, had been on the run since the incident.

The investigation revealed that Samay, a 2009 batch constable, had a criminal background, with three cases earlier registered against him at the Sarai Rohilla and Chandni Mahal police stations.

Despite his alleged involvement in prior cases, he continued to serve in the Delhi Police. To trace him in the Rs 50 lakh robbery case, CCTV footage was analysed, and technical surveillance was deployed.