Delhi Constable Arrested For Masterminding Rs 50 Lakh Robbery
The constable arrested for masterminding the robbery was absconding and hiding in Rajasthan; the investigation reveals past criminal cases and a possible wider network.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: One Delhi Police constable was found involved in a major robbery, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday. In a case involving a loot of around Rs 50 lakh, officials have apprehended Samay Singh Meena, a constable posted with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Police.
According to police sources, on March 31, some miscreants intercepted a moving auto-rickshaw near the Azad Market underpass and looted a large sum of money kept inside it. The crime was carried out by four accused. During the investigation, the police had already arrested the other accused, while the main conspirator, Samay Singh Meena, had been on the run since the incident.
The investigation revealed that Samay, a 2009 batch constable, had a criminal background, with three cases earlier registered against him at the Sarai Rohilla and Chandni Mahal police stations.
Despite his alleged involvement in prior cases, he continued to serve in the Delhi Police. To trace him in the Rs 50 lakh robbery case, CCTV footage was analysed, and technical surveillance was deployed.
His location was eventually traced to Dausa in Rajasthan, where he had been hiding. A police team conducted a raid and arrested him.
Linked To Multiple Crimes
Police officials said the accused is highly cunning and has been involved in criminal activities. In March alone, he, along with his associates, executed a robbery worth over Rs 50 lakh. After committing the crime, he went into hiding, while his associates were arrested earlier by the police.
The police are now interrogating Meena to ascertain his involvement in other crimes and identify possible accomplices. The incident has once again raised concerns over accountability within the Delhi Police.
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