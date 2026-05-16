Delhi Congress Protests Against Rising Inflation, Fuel Prices Across Capital
Delhi Congress staged protests across the national capital against inflation and fuel price hikes, with leaders accusing the Centre of failing common people.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Congress staged protests across all 250 Block Congress Committee levels against rising inflation and increasing petrol and diesel prices.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav participated in a demonstration held in Karol Bagh, where he and party workers rode a bullock cart as part of the protest. The Congress workers also demonstrated outside petrol pumps and Mother Dairy booths across Delhi. During one such protest near the Hanuman statue near Jhandewalan Metro Station, Devender Yadav arrived on a bullock cart, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Central government.
Speaking during the protest, Devender Yadav said the government, which came to power promising relief from inflation, had instead overseen record levels of price rise.
Protest Against Inflation Affecting Common People
He said the protest was not just for the Congress party or its leaders, but also for ordinary citizens struggling to cover daily expenses due to inflation. "This protest is for the common man whose livelihood has become difficult due to rising prices," Devender said.
He added that rising petrol and diesel prices affect the cost of almost every essential commodity. According to him, continuous inflation has deeply affected common people, while the government has failed to provide any relief.
'Rising Prices Have Broken The Common Man'
Devender said that increasing the prices of milk, petrol, and diesel had "broken the back" of ordinary people. He alleged that the government had completely failed to control inflation.
He also claimed that the Delhi Police was not granting permission for demonstrations, but said Congress workers would continue to raise public issues.
During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans against both the Delhi Police and the Central government.
The Delhi Congress said its protests against inflation would continue in the coming days as well. Party leaders claimed that rising prices were directly affecting household budgets and said the Congress would continue to corner the government on the issue, both on the streets and in legislative forums.
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