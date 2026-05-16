ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Congress Protests Against Rising Inflation, Fuel Prices Across Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress staged protests across all 250 Block Congress Committee levels against rising inflation and increasing petrol and diesel prices.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav participated in a demonstration held in Karol Bagh, where he and party workers rode a bullock cart as part of the protest. The Congress workers also demonstrated outside petrol pumps and Mother Dairy booths across Delhi. During one such protest near the Hanuman statue near Jhandewalan Metro Station, Devender Yadav arrived on a bullock cart, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Central government.

Speaking during the protest, Devender Yadav said the government, which came to power promising relief from inflation, had instead overseen record levels of price rise.

Protest Against Inflation Affecting Common People

He said the protest was not just for the Congress party or its leaders, but also for ordinary citizens struggling to cover daily expenses due to inflation. "This protest is for the common man whose livelihood has become difficult due to rising prices," Devender said.

He added that rising petrol and diesel prices affect the cost of almost every essential commodity. According to him, continuous inflation has deeply affected common people, while the government has failed to provide any relief.