ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CNG Station Blast: IGL Says Explosion Likely Due To Extra Cylinders Fitted In Truck

Police personnel stand guard near an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) CNG station after a commercial truck's gas cylinder exploded near the Tikri Kalan Metro Station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. The blast claimed one life and left six others injured. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The blast in a CNG cylinder of a truck in Delhi's Tikri Kalan, which claimed three lives, is suspected to have been caused by extra cylinders fitted in the vehicle, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said in a statement on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was authorised to carry only six CNG cylinders. However, it appears that a few additional cylinders were perhaps fitted in the vehicle at the time of the incident, said IGL, the capital's natural gas distributor.

The legitimacy of these additional cylinders, along with the exact cause of the incident, is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities, it said.