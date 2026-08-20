Delhi CNG Station Blast: IGL Says Explosion Likely Due To Extra Cylinders Fitted In Truck
The legitimacy of these additional cylinders, along with the exact cause of the incident, is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The blast in a CNG cylinder of a truck in Delhi's Tikri Kalan, which claimed three lives, is suspected to have been caused by extra cylinders fitted in the vehicle, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said in a statement on Thursday.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was authorised to carry only six CNG cylinders. However, it appears that a few additional cylinders were perhaps fitted in the vehicle at the time of the incident, said IGL, the capital's natural gas distributor.
The legitimacy of these additional cylinders, along with the exact cause of the incident, is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities, it said.
IGL expressed "deep sadness" over the loss of lives in the blast that occurred on Wednesday and said that it remains sensitive to the needs of the affected families and community.
"IGL is following all protocols applicable in case of such incidents. Safety has always been and remains a foundational priority for IGL across all its operations. We are steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest safety standards and ensuring strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures," the statement said.
The fuel station where the blast took place was owned and operated by Aadhya Energies. Besides those killed, all of whom were fuel station employees, three people were injured in the blast that took place when the CNG cylinder of the truck was being refilled.
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