ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Chief Minister Urges Centre To Declare Mandi Road A National Highway

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging him to declare the 8.8-km Mandi Road in South Delhi a national highway to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad, and boost economic growth across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gupta asked for entrusting the road to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In her letter, the Chief Minister described the approximately 8.8-kilometre-long Mandi Road as a strategically important transport corridor for the Delhi-NCR region.

The road links the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A), near the Chhatarpur Metro Station, to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border. The road serves as a key route for commuters and interstate traffic between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad and plays a significant role in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Minister emphasised that modernising this road is the need of the hour to meet growing traffic demands. She noted that a proposal for widening and comprehensively developing this route had already been approved on September 27, 2023.