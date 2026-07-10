Delhi Chief Minister Urges Centre To Declare Mandi Road A National Highway
Rekha Gupta urges Nitin Gadkari to transfer the 8.8-km corridor to NHAI for expansion and improved Delhi-NCR connectivity.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging him to declare the 8.8-km Mandi Road in South Delhi a national highway to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad, and boost economic growth across the National Capital Region (NCR).
Gupta asked for entrusting the road to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In her letter, the Chief Minister described the approximately 8.8-kilometre-long Mandi Road as a strategically important transport corridor for the Delhi-NCR region.
The road links the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A), near the Chhatarpur Metro Station, to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border. The road serves as a key route for commuters and interstate traffic between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad and plays a significant role in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.
The Chief Minister emphasised that modernising this road is the need of the hour to meet growing traffic demands. She noted that a proposal for widening and comprehensively developing this route had already been approved on September 27, 2023.
The CM said that given the road's strategic location and the projected increase in traffic volume, bringing it under the jurisdiction of the NHAI is essential. The Chief Minister said National Highway status would enable the formulation of an integrated development plan and uniform engineering standards across the entire route, allowing construction work to be completed in a time-bound manner.
Gupta expressed confidence that this initiative would not only relieve daily commuters from traffic congestion but also strengthen connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region. It will also provide a fresh impetus to the region's economic development, Gupta said.
She urged Gadkari to consider the proposal favourably and expressed hope that the transfer of Mandi Road to the NHAI would benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between Delhi and Haryana. Currently, commuters often face difficulties due to heavy traffic and infrastructure bottlenecks on this route. According to officials, the involvement of the NHAI could improve traffic flow and mobility across the region.
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