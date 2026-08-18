ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rolls Out Cleanliness Drive; Govt To Offer Rs 1 Cr Monthly Reward For Best Ward

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a city-wide cleanliness campaign that will run till October 2, with the government announcing a ward-level competition and financial incentives of up to Rs 1 crore for the best-performing wards every month.

The ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi-Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’, launched at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, seeks to improve sanitation, strengthen waste management and encourage residents to take greater responsibility for keeping their neighbourhoods clean. Gupta said cleanliness cannot be left to a particular department or civic agency and that it has to become a shared responsibility of Delhi’s residents.

“The objective is not merely to run cleanliness drives, but to make cleanliness a part of people’s daily behaviour and lifestyle,” she said.

Under the campaign, the cleanest ward will receive Rs 1 crore every month based on its performance. A ward that continues to perform exceptionally well could receive additional incentives, with a maximum of Rs 12 crore available over the year from the Chief Minister’s Development Fund, according to the government.

The wards will be assessed using reports from an independent agency, officials’ reports and complaints received from residents and through social media. A ward could also be disqualified if garbage-related complaints are found to be valid, the chief minister said in a statement.

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the campaign was aimed at making cleanliness a part of people’s “thinking and behaviour”, rather than treating it as an occasional exercise.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the campaign was intended to change not only the appearance of Delhi but also the way people approach cleanliness. “The cleanliness of a neighbourhood, park, road or back lane should matter to citizens just as much as the cleanliness of their homes,” he said.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said better coordination between the Delhi government and the MCD was helping strengthen waste management, sanitation and the upkeep of public spaces. The campaign will focus on what the government described as the four ‘Cs’ of waste management — collection, cleaning, conversion and circular economy.

Source segregation, timely collection and scientific processing of waste will be prioritised, along with efforts to turn waste into resources and promote green fuel and a circular economy.

The government has also planned a series of targeted drives during the campaign. Special cleanliness drives will be held in slum clusters on August 23 and 30 and September 6 and 13, while public toilets will receive special attention on weekends, the statement read.

A campaign to clear green waste from parks will be held from September 1 to 10, while government hospitals will see special cleanliness drives on September 17. From September 17 to October 2, government schools will take part in the ‘Mera School, Sabse Sundar’ competition, alongside a zero-waste campus initiative.