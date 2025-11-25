ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates 70 New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Total Reaches 235

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in various districts of the city, from Shakti Nagar in the Model Town Assembly constituency.

On the occasion, the CM said the Delhi government is continuously increasing the number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital to ensure better healthcare services are available near people’s homes and within their localities.

She said these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs offer regular health check-ups, doctor consultations, essential medicines, maternal and child health services, vaccinations, preventive healthcare, cervical cancer screening and vaccination, all free of cost.

The CM added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is moving towards a healthcare system where neither distance, nor cost or access, becomes a barrier.

"Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Vay Vandana Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs together are building a healthcare system in Delhi where quality treatment is everyone’s right, medicines are affordable, and modern facilities are within reach of every citizen. Health security is the right of every family, and this is the commitment of our government."

During the inauguration in the Shahdara Assembly constituency, Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra said, "Our government had promised better healthcare facilities for the people of Delhi, and today’s inauguration of these Arogya Mandirs is a step in that direction. Four Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated today in the Shahdara constituency."