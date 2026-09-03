Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 50 New AC Electric Buses, Inaugurates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station
The Delhi government highlighted its transport expansion while the Chief Minister criticised the previous administration over DTC’s financial condition and employee difficulties.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off around 50 new AC electric buses in the Tekhand area of Okhla, Delhi, on Thursday. The move is being seen as an important step towards promoting environment-friendly public transport and reducing pollution.
On the occasion, officials also inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station at the Tekhand bus depot, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore.
The state-of-the-art facility can conduct fitness tests for around 73,000 commercial vehicles annually. The automated testing system will help monitor vehicle fitness and pollution-related standards.
During the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta targeted the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that it focused more on publicity than on actual work. She said the DTC bus service ran at a loss under the previous government and employees also faced difficulties.
The CM said development work in Delhi has accelerated since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power. She said the government believes in doing the work rather than counting it. She claimed that more than 5,800 electric buses are currently operating in Delhi, while the total number of DTC buses has crossed around 6,700.
Rekha Gupta said the growing fleet of electric buses would strengthen public transport while also helping keep Delhi’s environment cleaner. She also said interstate bus services discontinued under the previous government have been restarted.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were also present at the programme. Both leaders highlighted Delhi government's development work.
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