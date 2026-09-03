ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 50 New AC Electric Buses, Inaugurates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station

The Delhi government highlighted its transport expansion while the Chief Minister criticised the previous administration over DTC’s financial condition and employee difficulties.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new AC electric buses at Tekhand in Okhla on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new AC electric buses at Tekhand in Okhla on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off around 50 new AC electric buses in the Tekhand area of Okhla, Delhi, on Thursday. The move is being seen as an important step towards promoting environment-friendly public transport and reducing pollution.

On the occasion, officials also inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station at the Tekhand bus depot, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore.

The state-of-the-art facility can conduct fitness tests for around 73,000 commercial vehicles annually. The automated testing system will help monitor vehicle fitness and pollution-related standards.

During the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta targeted the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that it focused more on publicity than on actual work. She said the DTC bus service ran at a loss under the previous government and employees also faced difficulties.

The CM said development work in Delhi has accelerated since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power. She said the government believes in doing the work rather than counting it. She claimed that more than 5,800 electric buses are currently operating in Delhi, while the total number of DTC buses has crossed around 6,700.

Rekha Gupta said the growing fleet of electric buses would strengthen public transport while also helping keep Delhi’s environment cleaner. She also said interstate bus services discontinued under the previous government have been restarted.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were also present at the programme. Both leaders highlighted Delhi government's development work.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi SIR Draft List: Nearly 58 Lakh Voters Eligible In 2025 Assembly Polls Removed; Gender Gap Narrows As More Men Deleted
  2. Two NDMC Employees Killed As Thar Hits Bike In Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested
  3. Booth Level Agents Liable Only For Verifiable Information in SIR: Delhi HC

TAGGED:

DELHI CM REKHA GUPTA
TRANSPORT EXPANSION
DTC BUSES
ELECTRIC BUSES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.