ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 50 New AC Electric Buses, Inaugurates Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 50 new AC electric buses at Tekhand in Okhla on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off around 50 new AC electric buses in the Tekhand area of Okhla, Delhi, on Thursday. The move is being seen as an important step towards promoting environment-friendly public transport and reducing pollution.

On the occasion, officials also inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station at the Tekhand bus depot, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore.

The state-of-the-art facility can conduct fitness tests for around 73,000 commercial vehicles annually. The automated testing system will help monitor vehicle fitness and pollution-related standards.

During the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta targeted the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that it focused more on publicity than on actual work. She said the DTC bus service ran at a loss under the previous government and employees also faced difficulties.