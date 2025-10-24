Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Bhaidooj With BSF Personnel
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhaidooj with personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) at Chhawla camp here on Friday.
The Chief Minister served sweets to the officers and jawans and wished them well, indicating that the entire nation stands with them like their families. "The sacrifice of soldiers in the security of the country is priceless," she said.
Gupta said, "As the border guards stay away from their homes and families, it is our duty to support them like their families and take care of their every need." She said that the sacrifices of soldiers are invaluable in ensuring the security of the country, and the government is committed to ensure that the heroes do not lack any basic facilities in the camp.
Gupta also laid the foundation stone of a new water pipeline at the BSF Camp. The initiative will ensure clean and adequate water supply in the camp, which will improve the quality of life of the jawans and their families. The Chief Minister said the project is a symbol of the government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers. Gupta wished the personnel on Bhaidooj and reiterated that their contribution to the defence of the nation is paramount.
The BSF officers and jawans expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative.
