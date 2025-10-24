ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Bhaidooj With BSF Personnel

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhaidooj with personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) at Chhawla camp here on Friday.

The Chief Minister served sweets to the officers and jawans and wished them well, indicating that the entire nation stands with them like their families. "The sacrifice of soldiers in the security of the country is priceless," she said.

Gupta said, "As the border guards stay away from their homes and families, it is our duty to support them like their families and take care of their every need." She said that the sacrifices of soldiers are invaluable in ensuring the security of the country, and the government is committed to ensure that the heroes do not lack any basic facilities in the camp.