ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Bhaidooj With BSF Personnel

The Chief Minister served sweets to the officers and jawans and wished them well, indicating that the entire nation stands with them like their families.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhaidooj with personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) at Chhawla camp here on Friday.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta applies tilak on the forehead of a BSF officer (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhaidooj with personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) at Chhawla camp here on Friday.

The Chief Minister served sweets to the officers and jawans and wished them well, indicating that the entire nation stands with them like their families. "The sacrifice of soldiers in the security of the country is priceless," she said.

Gupta said, "As the border guards stay away from their homes and families, it is our duty to support them like their families and take care of their every need." She said that the sacrifices of soldiers are invaluable in ensuring the security of the country, and the government is committed to ensure that the heroes do not lack any basic facilities in the camp.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Bhaidooj with personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) at Chhawla camp here on Friday.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta feeding sweets to an officer (ETV Bharat)

Gupta also laid the foundation stone of a new water pipeline at the BSF Camp. The initiative will ensure clean and adequate water supply in the camp, which will improve the quality of life of the jawans and their families. The Chief Minister said the project is a symbol of the government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers. Gupta wished the personnel on Bhaidooj and reiterated that their contribution to the defence of the nation is paramount.

The BSF officers and jawans expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative.

Also Read

On Vijayadashami, BSF Worships Weapons Symbolising Preparedness At Border

TAGGED:

CM REKHA GUPTA WITH BSF JAWAN
CM CELEBRATES BHAI DOOJ WITH JAWAN
WATER PIPELINE FOR BSF CAMP DELHI
DELHI CM REKHA GUPTA
BSF

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.