Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Campaigns In Punjab's Tarn Taran Ahead Of Bypoll

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will campaign in support of the BJP’s candidate for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll. ( File/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is in Punjab today (November 8) to discuss election strategy ahead of the upcoming bypoll in the Tarn Taran Assembly seat.

During her visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Tarn Taran at around 4:15 PM. She then addressed a public rally at Palika Bazaar, Tehsil Chowk, in support of her party’s (BJP) candidate, Harjeet Singh.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting AAP MLA. The bypoll will be held on November 11, along with the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. The results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran seat comes under the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and has a significant Sikh Panthic voter base. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the AAP secured 40.45 per cent of the votes here.