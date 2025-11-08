Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Campaigns In Punjab's Tarn Taran Ahead Of Bypoll
The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of an AAP MLA; the bypoll is scheduled for November 11.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is in Punjab today (November 8) to discuss election strategy ahead of the upcoming bypoll in the Tarn Taran Assembly seat.
During her visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Tarn Taran at around 4:15 PM. She then addressed a public rally at Palika Bazaar, Tehsil Chowk, in support of her party’s (BJP) candidate, Harjeet Singh.
The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting AAP MLA. The bypoll will be held on November 11, along with the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. The results will be announced on November 14.
The Tarn Taran seat comes under the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and has a significant Sikh Panthic voter base. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the AAP secured 40.45 per cent of the votes here.
This time, AAP has fielded former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu, while the Congress has nominated first-time candidate Karanbir Singh Baraj. The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, and the BJP has named Harjeet Singh as its candidate.
Rekha Gupta will also hold meetings with senior party leaders and workers to review the political situation in Punjab and preparations for next year’s municipal elections. She is expected to present a clear roadmap to energise party cadres and assess poll preparedness.
The Delhi CM has previously taken strong positions on issues such as flood management and the drug crisis in Punjab, and she is likely to criticise the current state government’s policies during her rally. She may also highlight the Centre’s development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented in Delhi.
Her visit to Punjab comes at a time when Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution. On November 7, she announced revised working hours for government offices to help reduce vehicular emissions. The new timings will take effect from November 15. Gupta’s visit indicates her effort to balance governance responsibilities in Delhi with organisational commitments in Punjab.
