Delhi CM Meets Families Of Fire Tragedy Victims, Assures Every Possible Assistance
This incident had occurred in the early hours of Sunday, around 3:45 AM, claiming the lives of nine people while many others suffered serious injuries.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Delhi: Following a massive fire that broke out in the North-East district of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site of the tragedy on Tuesday and met the affected families.
This incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, around 3:45 AM, claiming the lives of nine people, while many others suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
Among the dead were five members of a single family, while three members of another family and one member of a third family also lost their lives. All the deceased are reported to belong to the Jain community.
During the Chief Minister's visit, several administrative officials were present, including local MLA Sanjay Goyal, councilor Pankaj Lothra, and the District Magistrate (DM), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the North-East district.
During this interaction, the affected families shared their grief and grievances. The families said the loss of those who have departed this world is irreparable, the government must ensure that proper medical care is arranged for the injured. They demanded that the injured be provided treatment on a priority basis at Delhi government hospitals.
The MLA said the CM assured the families of every possible assistance. He said relief and compensation would be provided by the government. Furthermore, any administrative lapses that have come to light in connection with this incident will be investigated and rectified promptly.
Currently, the administration remains engaged in relief and rescue operations, and the treatment of the injured is ongoing. This incident has once again raised questions regarding fire safety protocols within the capital city.
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