ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Meets Families Of Fire Tragedy Victims, Assures Every Possible Assistance

Delhi: Following a massive fire that broke out in the North-East district of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site of the tragedy on Tuesday and met the affected families.

This incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, around 3:45 AM, claiming the lives of nine people, while many others suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Among the dead were five members of a single family, while three members of another family and one member of a third family also lost their lives. All the deceased are reported to belong to the Jain community.

During the Chief Minister's visit, several administrative officials were present, including local MLA Sanjay Goyal, councilor Pankaj Lothra, and the District Magistrate (DM), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the North-East district.