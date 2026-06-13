ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Honours Bravehearts Of Malviya Nagar Fire, Saket Building Collapse Tragedies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others observing a two-minute silence to pay homage to those who died in the Malviya Nagar fire incident and the Saket building collapse. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has honoured rescue workers, police personnel, and local citizens who risked their lives to save others during the recent Malviya Nagar fire and the Saket building collapse. She also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the two tragedies during an emotional and dignified ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat on late Friday evening. The Chief Minister specifically commended Riyazuddin Mansoori, who saved the lives of several people during the Malviya Nagar fire by laying out mattresses for them to jump onto. The Chief Minister not only saluted his humanitarian spirit but also handed over a cheque for Rs 21,000 to reimburse the cost of mattresses ruined during the rescue operation. Additionally, the Delhi Police team and local citizens who participated in the rescue and relief efforts during the Saket incident were honoured with certificates of appreciation and an incentive of Rs 21,000.