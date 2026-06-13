Delhi CM Honours Bravehearts Of Malviya Nagar Fire, Saket Building Collapse Tragedies
An ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh is to be made to the families of each person who died in these incidents
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has honoured rescue workers, police personnel, and local citizens who risked their lives to save others during the recent Malviya Nagar fire and the Saket building collapse.
She also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the two tragedies during an emotional and dignified ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat on late Friday evening.
The Chief Minister specifically commended Riyazuddin Mansoori, who saved the lives of several people during the Malviya Nagar fire by laying out mattresses for them to jump onto. The Chief Minister not only saluted his humanitarian spirit but also handed over a cheque for Rs 21,000 to reimburse the cost of mattresses ruined during the rescue operation. Additionally, the Delhi Police team and local citizens who participated in the rescue and relief efforts during the Saket incident were honoured with certificates of appreciation and an incentive of Rs 21,000.
Expressing grief at the loss of lives, the Chief Minister announced that the Delhi Government would provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each person who died in these incidents. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided for the injured person's treatment and rehabilitation. The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that the distribution of relief funds is carried out with complete transparency and in a time-bound manner so that the victims receive timely support.
After observing a two-minute silence for the departed souls, the Chief Minister remarked, "There are moments that shake the very soul of society. The incidents at Malviya Nagar and Saket are heart-wrenching. They claimed the lives of not only our own people but also family members of foreign nationals who had come to India for medical treatment. This grief is shared by the entire nation."
She stated that the swift action taken by residents and the police during the crises, despite having limited resources, serves as an inspiration for all of Delhi. She emphasised that disaster management mechanisms and safety standards would be further strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future. Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar were also present on the occasion.
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