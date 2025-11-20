Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Reveal Accused Rajesh Khimji's Dream-Based Justification
Rajesh attacked CM Rekha Gupta after watching videos on social media, dreaming about distressed dogs and reacting to her support for a Supreme Court order.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajesh Khimji, the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has given a bizarre reason for his actions. According to the chargesheet, Khimji claimed that he saw a dream in which a dog sitting next to a Shivling told him that dogs in Delhi were in distress.
The Sessions Court at Tis Hazari will hear the framing of charges in the matter on November 22, 2025. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann will conduct the hearing.
The chargesheet states that Khimji watched several Facebook videos in which people were protesting and blaming Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for problems related to stray dogs. It also revealed that Khimji had gone on a hunger strike in Ayodhya in May over the issue of monkeys. Delhi Police filed the 400-page chargesheet on October 18, 2025.
Delhi Police have charged Khimji and co-accused Tahseen Sayed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempted murder, obstructing a public servant, and criminal conspiracy. The charges stem from Khimji's reported anger at the Chief Minister's stance on the Supreme Court’s stray dog order.
On August 11, the Supreme Court ordered stray dogs to be moved to shelter homes, a move backed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Police allege Khimji, upset by her support, attacked Gupta on August 20 during a public hearing.
