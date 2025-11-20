ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Reveal Accused Rajesh Khimji's Dream-Based Justification

New Delhi: Rajesh Khimji, the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has given a bizarre reason for his actions. According to the chargesheet, Khimji claimed that he saw a dream in which a dog sitting next to a Shivling told him that dogs in Delhi were in distress.

The Sessions Court at Tis Hazari will hear the framing of charges in the matter on November 22, 2025. Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann will conduct the hearing.

The chargesheet states that Khimji watched several Facebook videos in which people were protesting and blaming Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for problems related to stray dogs. It also revealed that Khimji had gone on a hunger strike in Ayodhya in May over the issue of monkeys. Delhi Police filed the 400-page chargesheet on October 18, 2025.