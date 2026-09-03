Delhi: Class X Girl Allegedly Harassed, Assaulted In Rohini's Prashant Vihar; Mother And Grandmother Also Attacked
Police have registered an FIR and are assessing statements and available evidence before deciding on further legal action against those allegedly involved.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A case of assault has been reported in Delhi's Rohini after a Class X minor girl was allegedly harassed and attacked when she objected to the alleged misconduct. The incident took place in the Prashant Vihar area, where three youths who live near the girl's house allegedly misbehaved with her. When the girl protested, the accused allegedly assaulted her.
The girl's 80-year-old grandmother and 45-year-old mother also intervened, following which the accused allegedly assaulted them as well. All three sustained injuries and were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. They were discharged after receiving primary treatment.
According to police, they recorded the girl's statement and registered an FIR. An investigation has been launched. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a stick was also used during the altercation. Police are examining the facts of the incident and the accused's role.
The girl's maternal uncle, Virendra Jaiswal, alleged that she was attacked after she objected to being harassed. In her statement to police, the girl alleged that one of the youths held her hand and, when she protested, her mother and grandmother were beaten with sticks.
DCP Rohini Shashank Jaiswal said police have registered an FIR and are recording statements from the girl and other concerned persons. He said police are investigating the sequence of events and will take further legal action based on the available evidence. Police are also examining the accused's role.
Police are questioning people in the neighbourhood and examining available evidence to piece together the sequence of events. All three injured people have returned home after treatment, while the investigation continues.
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