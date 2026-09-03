ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Class X Girl Allegedly Harassed, Assaulted In Rohini's Prashant Vihar; Mother And Grandmother Also Attacked

New Delhi: A case of assault has been reported in Delhi's Rohini after a Class X minor girl was allegedly harassed and attacked when she objected to the alleged misconduct. The incident took place in the Prashant Vihar area, where three youths who live near the girl's house allegedly misbehaved with her. When the girl protested, the accused allegedly assaulted her.

The girl's 80-year-old grandmother and 45-year-old mother also intervened, following which the accused allegedly assaulted them as well. All three sustained injuries and were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. They were discharged after receiving primary treatment.

According to police, they recorded the girl's statement and registered an FIR. An investigation has been launched. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a stick was also used during the altercation. Police are examining the facts of the incident and the accused's role.