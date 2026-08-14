ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Class VIII Student Killed After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Mayur Vihar, Driver Flees

New Delhi: An eighth-grade student was killed after being run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in East Delhi’s Dallupura area of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Friday morning.

The bus driver fled the spot following the accident. Angry residents vandalised the DTC bus, briefly creating a tense situation in the area.

The girl's family lives in the Khichripur area. She was a Class VIII student at East Point School in Vasundhara Enclave. Around 8:30 AM on Friday, she was travelling to school on a scooter with her father.

In the Dallupura area, a DTC bus coming from behind rammed into the scooter. The impact threw the scooter onto the road, and the girl came under the bus. She died on the spot after suffering severe crush injuries. The bus driver fled immediately after the accident.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot, took custody of the body and began an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area to reconstruct the circumstances of the accident and identify the bus driver.

Meanwhile, news of the girl's death triggered anger among residents. They vandalised the DTC bus. Police reached the spot, pacified the crowd and brought the situation under control.

AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar, also reached the spot after being informed about the accident. He met the grieving family and expressed his condolences.