Delhi: Class VIII Student Killed After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Mayur Vihar, Driver Flees
Police are examining CCTV footage from around Dallupura to establish the circumstances of the accident and identify the bus driver.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: An eighth-grade student was killed after being run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in East Delhi’s Dallupura area of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Friday morning.
The bus driver fled the spot following the accident. Angry residents vandalised the DTC bus, briefly creating a tense situation in the area.
The girl's family lives in the Khichripur area. She was a Class VIII student at East Point School in Vasundhara Enclave. Around 8:30 AM on Friday, she was travelling to school on a scooter with her father.
In the Dallupura area, a DTC bus coming from behind rammed into the scooter. The impact threw the scooter onto the road, and the girl came under the bus. She died on the spot after suffering severe crush injuries. The bus driver fled immediately after the accident.
After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot, took custody of the body and began an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area to reconstruct the circumstances of the accident and identify the bus driver.
Meanwhile, news of the girl's death triggered anger among residents. They vandalised the DTC bus. Police reached the spot, pacified the crowd and brought the situation under control.
AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar, also reached the spot after being informed about the accident. He met the grieving family and expressed his condolences.
The MLA alleged that the girl's body remained at the spot for around two-and-a-half hours after the accident and that no ambulance was available at the scene. He described the alleged delay as a serious question mark over the system and the DTC's functioning, and demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.
The MLA said he stood with the bereaved family in this difficult hour and would make every effort to ensure that they received all possible assistance.
Kuldeep said the student was travelling to school with her brother when a speeding DTC bus allegedly overtook them and ran her over. The girl died on the spot.
Calling the incident "extremely tragic and disturbing", he demanded a fair investigation, an inquiry into the alleged negligence of the bus driver and strict action against those found responsible.
He added that if speeding or negligence by buses is claiming lives, such incidents must be stopped immediately. The safety of passengers, pedestrians and other road users must be the top priority on Delhi's roads.
He said stricter monitoring of DTC bus operations and drivers was necessary to prevent other families from facing such a tragedy. Police are currently searching for the absconding bus driver and investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
DCP Rajiv Kumar said the body has been taken into custody and kept at the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.
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