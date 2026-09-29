ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Chonkiest Dog Is Up For A Very Serious Election

Delhi: The national capital is in the middle of an unusual election season but this one is with no politicians, manifestos or polling booths. Instead, 64 of the capital’s most adorably chonky dogs are competing to be crowned Delhi’s “fattest” dog.

The playful contest has been organised by the Instagram page Fat Dogs of Delhi, inspired by Alaska's annual Fat Bear Week. The competition began on September 24 and is being conducted through Instagram polls, with contenders facing off in elimination rounds before the September 29 finale.

Interestingly, much like a real election, the campaign trail has become competitive. Dog owners and fans have been creating posters, sharing appeals and rallying support for their favourites. Kutta Singh from Rohini, Mahakutteshwar, Chewbacca Raza Singh, Googoo, Rambabu, Moti and Hero are among the dogs who have attracted attention during the contest.

Kutta Singh, especially, has developed a sizeable campaign following, with supporters urging Instagram users to vote for her. Even brands have joined the fun, with Blinkit publicly backing the Rohini contender and offering treats for the eventual winner.

The contest has also turned into a celebration of Delhi’s neighbourhood dogs. Some contestants are beloved pets, while others are community dogs known by residents in their localities.

The idea may be silly, but the response has been anything but small. Social media users have embraced the competition, with many admitting that choosing just one favourite among the contestants is nearly impossible. As the final round arrives, Delhi’s voters face perhaps their most important question of the week: which chonky canine deserves the crown?