Delhi Chokes For Third Straight Day As AQI Exceeds 400 In Several Areas, Remains In ‘Severe’ Category
The city remained shrouded in a heavy haze for the third consecutive day, with AQI readings above 400 at most monitoring stations.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhiites and residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to the worst pollution levels of the season again on Thursday, November 13. Most monitoring stations reported AQI scores above 400, with nearly all falling into the 'Severe' category, as a thick grey haze persisted over the city for the third consecutive day.
At 11 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 430. At 8 AM, Bawana emerged as the most polluted spot, with an AQI of 460, indicating that the air quality was hazardous even for healthy individuals. NSIT Dwarka, in contrast, reported the lowest AQI at 216, classified as poor but still concerning for residents.
Large parts of central Delhi were wrapped in smog. India Gate, Kartavya Path and nearby stretches were barely visible, with monitors showing an AQI of 396, just a notch below 'severe'. The city's older and high-density pockets recorded some of the sharpest spikes. Southern and southwestern areas also experienced dense smog; Aya Nagar and Dwarka Sector 8 both recorded AQI levels of 400, while Okhla Phase 2 and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range reported AQI levels of 417.
Check Area-Wise AQI In Delhi
- Chandni Chowk: 455
- Wazirpur: 452
- Rohini: 447
- Jahangirpuri: 447
- RK Puram: 440
- Mundka: 438
- Ashok Vihar: 438
- ITO: 438
- Vivek Vihar: 434
- Nehru Nagar: 434
- Burari Crossing: 433
- Narela: 432
- Anand Vihar: 431
- Punjabi Bagh: 428
- Sonia Vihar: 425
- Patparganj: 421
- Alipur: 418
- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 417
- Okhla Phase II: 417
- North Campus: 414
- JLN Stadium: 409
- Pusa: 402
- Mandir Marg: 402
- Aya Nagar: 400
- Dwarka Sector 8: 400
AQI In NCR
Air quality in the NCR region also remained critical. Noida recorded a 'Severe' AQI of 413, Greater Noida 376, Ghaziabad 407, Gurugram 367 and Faridabad (278, which is in the ‘Poor’ category).
The 'Severe' category affects even healthy individuals and poses heightened risks for those with existing conditions. This season's first severe air quality day was Tuesday, with an AQI of 428. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 is severe, which means the air could trigger serious health problems for everyone, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. On Thursday, the minimum temperature dipped to 10.6 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
GRAP Stage III In Force
With pollution spiralling out of control, the Commission for Air Quality Management urgently enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes strict measures. These measures ban most non-essential construction and demolition activities, restrict the use of certain vehicles (such as BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers), encourage students up to Class 5 to move to online or hybrid learning, limit industrial activity that does not use clean fuels, and prohibit non-emergency use of diesel generators. The goal is to reduce sources of pollution during severe episodes of poor air quality.
Also Read: