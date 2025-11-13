ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Chokes For Third Straight Day As AQI Exceeds 400 In Several Areas, Remains In ‘Severe’ Category

New Delhi: Delhiites and residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to the worst pollution levels of the season again on Thursday, November 13. Most monitoring stations reported AQI scores above 400, with nearly all falling into the 'Severe' category, as a thick grey haze persisted over the city for the third consecutive day.

At 11 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 430. At 8 AM, Bawana emerged as the most polluted spot, with an AQI of 460, indicating that the air quality was hazardous even for healthy individuals. NSIT Dwarka, in contrast, reported the lowest AQI at 216, classified as poor but still concerning for residents.

Large parts of central Delhi were wrapped in smog. India Gate, Kartavya Path and nearby stretches were barely visible, with monitors showing an AQI of 396, just a notch below 'severe'. The city's older and high-density pockets recorded some of the sharpest spikes. Southern and southwestern areas also experienced dense smog; Aya Nagar and Dwarka Sector 8 both recorded AQI levels of 400, while Okhla Phase 2 and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range reported AQI levels of 417.

Check Area-Wise AQI In Delhi