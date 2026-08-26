ETV Bharat / state

2500 Women Get Approval Letters Under Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, Aid To Be Disbursed From Sept 1

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with beneficiaries during the official launch of the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' welfare scheme at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Around 2,500 women in Delhi on Wednesday received approval letters under the Lakshmi Yojana to get Rs 2,500 monthly assistance from September 1. The approval letters were given at the Talkatora Stadium by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the event, Gupta said women are focus of all schemes and programmes of the Delhi government. Women are like Goddess Lakshmi who strengthen the family and society, she said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi cabinet ministers were present at the event.

About 9,13,495 beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme, of whom 6,52,223 have submitted completed applications. From September 1, Rs 2,500 will be transferred every month directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The government said the financial assistance is aimed at supporting women's everyday needs and providing them greater financial security.