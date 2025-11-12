Delhi Car Blast: MP Police Gather Details On Al-Falah University Chairman's Mhow Link
Jawad Siddiqui lived in Mhow and had started a finance firm with his brother. He left the city after a case of fraud was registered.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Mhow: The blast at a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening has brought the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad into discussions as some of its former lecturers were arrested during a crackdown on an interstate terror module.
Jawad Siddiqui, chairman of Al-Falah University, is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, and police are now investigating records related to him and his brother to understand how a boy from Mhow established a university in Faridabad 25 years ago.
Siddiqui started a finance firm with his brother, Hamood Siddiqui. Trailing financial transactions of the firm, a case of fraud was registered against the duo. Following this, Jawad moved to Delhi and later founded Al Falah University in Faridabad.
His father, Hammad Siddiqui, was the city Qazi of Mhow, and the family lived in a Kayastha neighbourhood. Jawad and his two brothers studied in Mhow. However, the Siddiqis were involved in controversies, with Jawad's brother facing murder charges and serving in prison.
Police are gathering information about the place where Jawad used to live in Mhow and how many of his family members are still living in the city.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Mhow Rural) Rupesh Dwivedi said, "Jawad Siddiqui lived in Mhow many years ago. As a precautionary measure following the Delhi car blast and its link with former lecturers of Al-Falah University, an investigation is being conducted to determine who all used to be associated with him in Mhow. The fraud case filed against his brother will also be investigated."
The investigation of the blast case has been handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA), which has formed a 10-member team under ADG Vijay Sakhare, comprising senior police officials.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has been carrying out massive checks across the national capital in the aftermath of the explosion. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of the city. Vehicles entering and leaving Delhi are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures.
Senior police officers are personally supervising the security checks at interstate borders, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur. Vehicles are being checked randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands, officials said.
A senior police officer said all district units and specialised wings have been directed to remain on alert and increase patrolling in crowded areas. "We are taking no chances. The focus is on maintaining public confidence and ensuring that the city remains secure," the officer said. Sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations.
Also Read