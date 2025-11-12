ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Car Blast: MP Police Gather Details On Al-Falah University Chairman's Mhow Link

Mhow: The blast at a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening has brought the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad into discussions as some of its former lecturers were arrested during a crackdown on an interstate terror module.

Jawad Siddiqui, chairman of Al-Falah University, is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, and police are now investigating records related to him and his brother to understand how a boy from Mhow established a university in Faridabad 25 years ago.

Siddiqui started a finance firm with his brother, Hamood Siddiqui. Trailing financial transactions of the firm, a case of fraud was registered against the duo. Following this, Jawad moved to Delhi and later founded Al Falah University in Faridabad.

His father, Hammad Siddiqui, was the city Qazi of Mhow, and the family lived in a Kayastha neighbourhood. Jawad and his two brothers studied in Mhow. However, the Siddiqis were involved in controversies, with Jawad's brother facing murder charges and serving in prison.

Police are gathering information about the place where Jawad used to live in Mhow and how many of his family members are still living in the city.