Delhi Car Blast: Chandni Chowk Traders' Association Writes To Shah Highlighting Encroachment, Illegal Parking
CIT chairman Brijesh Goyal mentioned in the letter that no action has been taken despite raising the issues with the local police several times earlier.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the car blast that rocked the Red Fort area on Monday, traders of Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which has over 40,000 shops, have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, highlighting the issues of encroachment, illegal parking, illegal e-rickshaws, homelessness, and illegal street vendors.
Brijesh Goya, chairman of the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI), said local police have been informed about these issues in the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk neighbourhood several times, but no action has been taken on the ground. "Major markets in Delhi, such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Place, Rajouri Garden, Connaught Place, Mori Gate, South Extension, etc., are overcrowded due to illegal street vendors, encroachment, illegal parking, and illegal e-rickshaws. Often, pedestrians are unable to find space. Therefore, such crowded markets and areas are always soft targets for anti-social elements," he wrote in the letter.
CIT general secretary Gurmeet Arora, senior vice-president Deepak Garg, and vice-president Rahul Adalkhah said the signal near the Red Fort is always so congested that it takes half an hour to cross. However, roads are cleared ahead of any high-profile visit.
Goyal said all e-rickshaws, handcarts, parking lots, and street vendors in all crowded markets and areas, including Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort, should be registered to prevent illegal parking.
Following the blast, several traders' associations have sought increased security arrangements in crowded commercial areas. The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) said several abandoned cars are parked in Connaught Place inner circle parking lots. "The parking lots are full of illegal hawkers' goods being used as storehouses. Pedestrian corridors are blocked by big stalls, leaving little room for movement or escape during emergencies. We have requested the NDMC enforcement wing and Delhi Police to take immediate action," Atul Bhargav of the NDTA said.
Chandni Chowk is one of India's oldest and busiest wholesale markets. It was established in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as part of his new capital, Shahjahanabad. This market was designed by his daughter, Princess Jahanara, so that moonlight could reflect off a central canal, giving it the name "Chandni Chowk" (Moonlight Square). Historically, the market was famous for its silver merchants, leading it to be called "Silver Street."
It is a confluence of Indian heritage and modern commerce. Its narrow lanes take one to various specialised markets like Dariba Kalan (jewellery), Khari Baoli (spices), and Katra Neel (textiles). Chandni Chowk is not just a shopping destination, but also famous for its palatable street food, with places like Paranthe Wali Gali attracting tourists. It is an important part of Delhi's cultural fabric, interwined with history and commerce. It has also undergone beautification and renovation in recent years.
