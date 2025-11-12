ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Car Blast: Chandni Chowk Traders' Association Writes To Shah Highlighting Encroachment, Illegal Parking

New Delhi: Following the car blast that rocked the Red Fort area on Monday, traders of Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which has over 40,000 shops, have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, highlighting the issues of encroachment, illegal parking, illegal e-rickshaws, homelessness, and illegal street vendors.

Brijesh Goya, chairman of the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI), said local police have been informed about these issues in the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk neighbourhood several times, but no action has been taken on the ground. "Major markets in Delhi, such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Place, Rajouri Garden, Connaught Place, Mori Gate, South Extension, etc., are overcrowded due to illegal street vendors, encroachment, illegal parking, and illegal e-rickshaws. Often, pedestrians are unable to find space. Therefore, such crowded markets and areas are always soft targets for anti-social elements," he wrote in the letter.

CIT general secretary Gurmeet Arora, senior vice-president Deepak Garg, and vice-president Rahul Adalkhah said the signal near the Red Fort is always so congested that it takes half an hour to cross. However, roads are cleared ahead of any high-profile visit.

Goyal said all e-rickshaws, handcarts, parking lots, and street vendors in all crowded markets and areas, including Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort, should be registered to prevent illegal parking.