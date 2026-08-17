Delhi Cabinet To Go Paperless? CM Rekha Gupta Meets NIC Experts Seeking Faster, More Accountable Governance
"The Delhi Government is aiming to digitise processes and make governance faster, more transparent, secure and accountable," said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to switch to a modern e-Cabinet system, making the cabinet meetings paperless, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holding a meeting with experts from National Informatics Centre (NIC) to work out a secure digital system for cabinet notes, agendas, decisions and minutes.
The meeting focused on establishing a digital system that would make the entire process of Delhi Government cabinet meetings paperless, more secure, faster, and transparent, sources said.
CM Rekha Gupta said she believes that the Delhi Government is committed to maximizing the use of modern technology for administrative reforms and good governance. "Implementing an e-Cabinet system will allow the entire cabinet meeting process to be conducted digitally. This will accelerate decision-making, enhance the security of confidential documents, and improve coordination among departments," she said.
'Effective Use Of Technology Need Of The Hour'
The Chief Minister stated that effective use of technology in governance and administration is the need of the hour. "The Delhi Government aims to develop a system where government processes are simplified, decisions are made quickly, and their implementation can be continuously monitored," she said.
"Through the e-Cabinet system, all documents related to cabinet meetings, such as cabinet notes, agendas, annexures, decisions, and minutes, can be prepared, shared, and transmitted to relevant officials via secure digital channels. This will virtually eliminate reliance on paper and make the entire process more organised and effective," she added.
She noted that a key feature of this system is that digital access can be granted at different levels to ministers and officials based on their specific responsibilities. Authorised officials, including ministers, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, and Departmental Secretaries, will be able to view only the documents relevant to their needs. This will further strengthen the security of confidential information, she stated.
E-Cabinet To Accelerate Administrative Operations
CM Rekha Gupta stated that under the proposed system, the entire process, ranging from the submission, scrutiny, and approval of cabinet notes to their transmission to relevant officials and preservation as secure records, can be managed online. This will minimise unnecessary delays and expedite administrative tasks. The Chief Minister noted that this system could also be securely utilized via tablets during cabinet meetings, citing that this would enable ministers and senior officials to instantly access all necessary documents during meetings, thereby making the decision-making process more convenient.
Another major advantage of such a system, she said, is the ability to continuously monitor the follow-up actions taken by relevant departments on any cabinet decision. This will help ensure the timely implementation of decisions and enhance accountability, the CM added.
E-Cabinet To Reduce Time Taken For Processing Proposals
The Chief Minister remarked that implementing such a digital system would virtually eliminate the need for paper-based cabinet files. "Processing cabinet proposals will take less time, transparency and accountability in government operations will increase, and confidential documents will remain more secure. Furthermore, it will facilitate the rapid implementation and monitoring of cabinet decisions while reducing expenses related to printing and document maintenance," she said.
During the meeting, experts shared insights into the functioning and experiences of e-cabinet systems implemented in various states across the country. They highlighted that such digital systems are being successfully utilised in several states, yielding positive results in terms of enhancing speed, efficiency, and transparency in governance and administration.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also continuously working towards developing a modern, secure, and citizen-centric administrative system in the capital by studying the best available technological solutions. CM Gupta stated that the government's objective is not merely to digitise processes but to make governance faster, more transparent, secure, and accountable. "Our priority is to ensure that the citizens of Delhi directly benefit from improved administrative decisions facilitated by technology," she noted.