ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cabinet To Go Paperless? CM Rekha Gupta Meets NIC Experts Seeking Faster, More Accountable Governance

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to switch to a modern e-Cabinet system, making the cabinet meetings paperless, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holding a meeting with experts from National Informatics Centre (NIC) to work out a secure digital system for cabinet notes, agendas, decisions and minutes.

The meeting focused on establishing a digital system that would make the entire process of Delhi Government cabinet meetings paperless, more secure, faster, and transparent, sources said.

CM Rekha Gupta said she believes that the Delhi Government is committed to maximizing the use of modern technology for administrative reforms and good governance. "Implementing an e-Cabinet system will allow the entire cabinet meeting process to be conducted digitally. This will accelerate decision-making, enhance the security of confidential documents, and improve coordination among departments," she said.

'Effective Use Of Technology Need Of The Hour'

The Chief Minister stated that effective use of technology in governance and administration is the need of the hour. "The Delhi Government aims to develop a system where government processes are simplified, decisions are made quickly, and their implementation can be continuously monitored," she said.

"Through the e-Cabinet system, all documents related to cabinet meetings, such as cabinet notes, agendas, annexures, decisions, and minutes, can be prepared, shared, and transmitted to relevant officials via secure digital channels. This will virtually eliminate reliance on paper and make the entire process more organised and effective," she added.

She noted that a key feature of this system is that digital access can be granted at different levels to ministers and officials based on their specific responsibilities. Authorised officials, including ministers, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, and Departmental Secretaries, will be able to view only the documents relevant to their needs. This will further strengthen the security of confidential information, she stated.