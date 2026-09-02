Delhi Cabinet Approves Ease Of Doing Business Bill 2026; All Clearances To Be Available Via 'Single Window'
Formal approval granted to the 'Ease of Doing Business' Bill to make business activities in Delhi extremely simple, fast, transparent, and cost-effective.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a historic step towards making business activities in the capital simple, fast, transparent, and cost-effective. A proposal for the ‘Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’ was formally approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The primary objective of this new legislation is to completely relieve entrepreneurs from the bureaucratic hurdles and lengthy procedures involved in obtaining licenses, registrations, and various approvals.
Single Window System
CM Gupta stated that once the new system is implemented, business owners will no longer need to make rounds of various government offices. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been designated as the nodal agency to manage the entire process.
Under the Bill, an integrated ‘Single Window System’ will be established. Through this, businesses will be able to easily obtain all necessary approvals and submit applications — such as those for building plans, fire safety NOCs, pollution control clearances, and water, sewer, and electricity connections — via a single online portal.
Providing significant relief to the business community, the government has included a provision in Schedule-3 of the Bill allowing low-risk activities to commence operations based on ‘self-declaration.’ In many instances, licenses or permissions will be granted immediately upon application. For cases with a stipulated timeframe, if officials fail to take a decision within that period, the application will be deemed automatically approved.
Reducing The Compliance Burden
The Cabinet decision will substantially reduce the compliance burden on business owners. Enterprises already registered under GST, FSSAI, MSME, or labour codes will no longer be required to obtain separate trade licenses or ‘Shop and Establishment’ registrations.
Additionally, adhering to the ‘Once Only’ principle, any document already held by the government will not be requested again. No routine inspections will be conducted for the first three years of a new enterprise.
The government has also adopted a ‘negative list’ based system, which essentially means that any activity not included in the restricted list is automatically permitted.
Experts believe this revolutionary legislation will boost investment in the capital, create new employment opportunities, and firmly establish Delhi among the country's most business-friendly states. Following the Cabinet approval, the Bill has now been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for final clearance.
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