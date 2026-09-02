ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cabinet Approves Ease Of Doing Business Bill 2026; All Clearances To Be Available Via 'Single Window'

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a historic step towards making business activities in the capital simple, fast, transparent, and cost-effective. A proposal for the ‘Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’ was formally approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The primary objective of this new legislation is to completely relieve entrepreneurs from the bureaucratic hurdles and lengthy procedures involved in obtaining licenses, registrations, and various approvals.

Single Window System

CM Gupta stated that once the new system is implemented, business owners will no longer need to make rounds of various government offices. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been designated as the nodal agency to manage the entire process.

Under the Bill, an integrated ‘Single Window System’ will be established. Through this, businesses will be able to easily obtain all necessary approvals and submit applications — such as those for building plans, fire safety NOCs, pollution control clearances, and water, sewer, and electricity connections — via a single online portal.

Providing significant relief to the business community, the government has included a provision in Schedule-3 of the Bill allowing low-risk activities to commence operations based on ‘self-declaration.’ In many instances, licenses or permissions will be granted immediately upon application. For cases with a stipulated timeframe, if officials fail to take a decision within that period, the application will be deemed automatically approved.