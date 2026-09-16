ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cabinet Approves 250-Bed Super-Speciality And Trauma Block At GTB Hospital At A Cost Of Rs 244.87 Crore

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta Cabinet has approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 244.87 crore, will be constructed within the existing hospital campus, eliminating the need for additional land acquisition. The facility will be developed under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The proposed block will cover around 22,550 square metres and will comprise a basement, ground floor and six upper floors. It will have 250 beds, 48 specialist OPD rooms and nine modern operation theatres.

The basement will house a blood bank and laboratory facilities. The ground floor will have a 24x7 emergency department along with CT scan, MRI and X-ray facilities.

A 72-bed ICU will be located on the second floor, while the fourth and fifth floors will accommodate 175 general and private ward beds. The sixth floor will include offices, classrooms and laboratories for doctors' training.

Of the total 250 beds, the facility will have 20 emergency beds, five burn ICU beds, 70 ICU beds, four isolation beds, 22 pre and post-surgery beds, 102 general ward beds and 25 private-room beds.

24x7 Trauma Care And Advanced Diagnostics

The new block will provide round-the-clock trauma treatment for accident victims and patients requiring urgent medical attention. Diagnostic services will include CT scans, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and laboratory testing.

Nine modern operation theatres (OTs) will support surgical treatment, while a blood bank with storage facilities will also be established.