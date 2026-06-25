ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cab Driver Accused of Killing 11-Year-Old Had Erectile Dysfunction: Police Sources

Accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl was injured in a police encounter as he tried to escape from police custody , in New Delhi on Tuesday ( Delhi Police/ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: The cab driver accused of kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi allegedly told police that he had returned from Bihar around 15 days ago and was looking to have sex when he spotted the child sleeping beside her family on a pavement, investigators have said.

Police said the accused, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), allegedly abducted the girl from near Chhatarpur metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of June 22 while she was sleeping and putting her into his car. During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that he initially calmed the child by promising to take her for a ride and drop her back home, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the girl, who was drowsy when she was abducted, fell asleep again in the car as Singh drove around 10 to 12 kilometres towards Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri. According to police, Singh allegedly attempted to sexually assault the child in the rear seat of the vehicle, but was unable to do so because of erectile dysfunction.

In his statement, the accused said he threatened the girl with dire consequences if she raised an alarm and then drove her to a secluded forested stretch near the Faridabad-Gurugram border, where he allegedly killed her and dumped the body under a pile of stones, the officials said.

Police sources said Singh's medical examination has confirmed erectile dysfunction, with his impotency test returning positive. Investigators said the girl's family was sleeping on a pavement, with the child lying between her mother, aunt, brother and father. Singh had parked his car right next to them with the rear door open, police said.